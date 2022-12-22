Inter student jumps to death in Khammam

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: An inter first-year student of Harvest Junior College, Budagam Abhishek, 17, jumped from the fifth floor of the hostel building and died here. The students who noticed the body in the morning informed the hostel warden who in turn alerted the college management. The body was shifted to the government hospital for postmortem.The police in their preliminary inquiry were of the view that Abhishek used a ladder to reach the terrace of the fifth floor on Tuesday night before taking the fatal plunge.

‘’We have noticed some cuts on his hands and we are investigating into all possible angles,” they said. However, the college authorities said that Abhishek was not doing well in his studies for some time and his father Satyanarayana who ran a medical shop in Manugur died due to heart attack three months ago. Abhishek’s brother Rahul is studying BTech. His uncle Budagam Ramakrishna, a paediatrician, said, "Abhishek was mentally strong and there was no need for him to take his life. A proper inquiry should be conducted to find the reason for his suicide’’.

Roshini Suicide Prevention Helpline: 040 - 66202000

