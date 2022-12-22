Home States Telangana

Inter student jumps to death in Khammam

The police in their preliminary inquiry were of the view that Abhishek used a ladder to reach the terrace of the fifth floor on Tuesday night before taking the fatal plunge.

Published: 22nd December 2022 05:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2022 05:37 AM   |  A+A-

While the woman Bimla Majhi was run over by a train, the minor sons - Ravindra and Dusmanta - were lying dead in a pool of blood in their house.

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: An inter first-year student of Harvest Junior College, Budagam Abhishek, 17, jumped from the fifth floor of the hostel building and died here. The students who noticed the body in the morning informed the hostel warden who in turn alerted the college management. The body was shifted to the government hospital for postmortem.The police in their preliminary inquiry were of the view that Abhishek used a ladder to reach the terrace of the fifth floor on Tuesday night before taking the fatal plunge.

‘’We have noticed some cuts on his hands and we are investigating into all possible angles,” they said. However, the college authorities said that Abhishek was not doing well in his studies for some time and his father Satyanarayana who ran a medical shop in Manugur died due to heart attack three months ago. Abhishek’s brother Rahul is studying BTech. His uncle Budagam Ramakrishna, a paediatrician, said, "Abhishek was mentally strong and there was no need for him to take his life. A proper inquiry should be conducted to find the reason for his suicide’’.

Roshini Suicide Prevention Helpline: 040 - 66202000

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. (File Photo | PTI)
'Chronology Samjhiye': Congress' jibe at govt over PM's Covid meeting
Former Niti Aayog VC Arvind Panagariya (File Photo | EPS)
Arvind Panagariya cautions against cutting trade ties with China
Rajya Sabha member Rajeev Chandrasekhar (Photo | PTI)
Potential of Indian being exposed to online game with harmful info has increased: MoS IT
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo)
Nine policemen convicted in 2006 Etah fake encounter case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp