Home States Telangana

Jesus saved entire mankind from Covid, says DPH Srinivasa Rao

Srinivasa Rao said that he treats all religions equally and that he would never insult any religion.

Published: 22nd December 2022 05:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2022 05:47 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Director of Public Health (DPH) G Srinivasa Rao landed in hot water on Wednesday after declaring that the entire ‘mankind was freed from the clutches of Covid-19 by the grace of Jesus Christ’. However, in the evening, he issued a statement urging the media not to distort his statement. “A few media houses are only showing some parts of the video,” he said and asked people to watch the entire video.

He clarified that Covid-19 subsided with the support of the government, initiatives taken by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, with the cooperation of all the employees and due to the prayers of people of different faiths to their respective deities. Srinivasa Rao said that he treats all religions equally and that he would never insult any religion. The essence of all religions was one and the same, he commented.

Earlier, addressing a meeting of Christian community members in his native Bhadradri Kothagudem district, the DPH even declared that Covid-19 cases in Telangana decreased due to the “grace of Jesus Christ” . It must be noted that the Centre also alerted the State governments on the possible surge of Covid-19 cases on Tuesday.

At a time when the Union government was taking measures to contain the spread of Covid- 19 in the country, the DPH’s statement that the ‘entire mankind had been freed of Covid- 19’ irked many while many others also opposed the DPH giving the entire credit of containing the pandemic to Jesus Christ. “This is not because of our services. It is because of the effect of grace and kindness (krupa and daya) of Jesus Christ,” Srinivasa Rao said. He also lauded Christians for ushering in modern culture, medicine and education, which helped the country be at the forefront of tackling the deadly pandemic.

This is not the first time that Srinivasa Rao has courted controversy. Recently, he touched the feet of Chandrasekhar Rao for sanctioning medical colleges. Later, the official defended his gesture stating that the CM was like a fatherly figure. Earlier, he conducted yagam in his native village at a time Covid- 19 was leading to deaths and hospitalisations across the State. Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) State unit president Surender Reddy and secretary Pandarinath demanded that the State government suspend Srinivasa Rao at once.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
G Srinivasa Rao COVID 19 Jesus Christ
India Matters
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. (File Photo | PTI)
'Chronology Samjhiye': Congress' jibe at govt over PM's Covid meeting
Former Niti Aayog VC Arvind Panagariya (File Photo | EPS)
Arvind Panagariya cautions against cutting trade ties with China
Rajya Sabha member Rajeev Chandrasekhar (Photo | PTI)
Potential of Indian being exposed to online game with harmful info has increased: MoS IT
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo)
Nine policemen convicted in 2006 Etah fake encounter case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp