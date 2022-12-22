KTR went abroad for depression treatment, says Bandi

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Alleging that MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao was in a state of depression, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Wednesday said that because of this, the former did not respond earlier to his challenge to prove that he was not a drug addict.

“His (Rama Rao’s) face bears the scars of depression. The minister underwent treatment abroad and returned,” the Karimnagar MP alleged and questioned why the State government stopped investigation into the drug case.

“If you have guts, make public the investigation report and name the people involved in the drugs case,” he challenged. Sanjay also questioned the silence of CM K Chandrasekhar Rao and Rama Rao over the Delhi liquor scam. “Though I never uttered the names of any persons in the Bengaluru and Hyderabad drugs cases, I was accused of targeting certain people,” he said.

He accused the State government of not extending cooperation in improving the facilities at Vemulawada and Kondagattu temples after the Centre brought them under PRASAD scheme. “The CM promised `400 crore for the development of Vemulawada temple, but diverted the funds to other purposes,” the BJP State chief alleged.

