Home States Telangana

My fresh battle is for nation, says KCR

Rao recalled that the per capita income of the State increased to Rs 2.75 lakh today.

Published: 22nd December 2022 05:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2022 05:50 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao cuts a Christmas cake at L B Stadium as Hyderabad Archbishop Cardinal Anthony Poola claps, on Wednesday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday said that he had sounded the bugle for a “new battle for the country”. Participating in Christmas celebrations here on Wednesday, Rao said recalled that he had declared war and achieved separate Telangana with the slogan “Jai Telangana”.

Now, he was aiming to transform the country with the “Jai Bharat” slogan, said the CM. Highlighting how Telangana had progressed in the last eight years, the Chief Minister wished that all the states in the country “achieve progress akin to Telangana which has set a good example for the entire nation in development”.

Rao recalled that the per capita income of the State increased to Rs 2.75 lakh today. Rao said that if everyone followed Jesus Christ’s preachings, there would be no wars in the world. Mayor G Vijayalakshmi, several ministers including Koppula Eshwar, Talasani Srinivas Yadav and Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar attended the official function.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KCR Telangana
India Matters
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. (File Photo | PTI)
'Chronology Samjhiye': Congress' jibe at govt over PM's Covid meeting
Former Niti Aayog VC Arvind Panagariya (File Photo | EPS)
Arvind Panagariya cautions against cutting trade ties with China
Rajya Sabha member Rajeev Chandrasekhar (Photo | PTI)
Potential of Indian being exposed to online game with harmful info has increased: MoS IT
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo)
Nine policemen convicted in 2006 Etah fake encounter case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp