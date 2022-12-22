My fresh battle is for nation, says KCR

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday said that he had sounded the bugle for a “new battle for the country”. Participating in Christmas celebrations here on Wednesday, Rao said recalled that he had declared war and achieved separate Telangana with the slogan “Jai Telangana”.

Now, he was aiming to transform the country with the “Jai Bharat” slogan, said the CM. Highlighting how Telangana had progressed in the last eight years, the Chief Minister wished that all the states in the country “achieve progress akin to Telangana which has set a good example for the entire nation in development”.

Rao recalled that the per capita income of the State increased to Rs 2.75 lakh today. Rao said that if everyone followed Jesus Christ’s preachings, there would be no wars in the world. Mayor G Vijayalakshmi, several ministers including Koppula Eshwar, Talasani Srinivas Yadav and Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar attended the official function.

