War room case: Notices under Sec 41(A) suspended till Dec 23

HYDERABAD: Reserving his decision in a quash plea filed by Ishan Sharma and two others in the Congress war room case, Justice K Surender of the Telangana High Court on Wednesday suspended notices issued under Section 41(A) CrPC in the FIR lodged by Cyber Crimes PS, CCS - Hyderabad till December 23.CV Mohan Reddy, senior counsel for the petitioners, argued that the notices issued against Ishan Sharma, Sashank Tatineni and Manda Sai Pratap were identical to the notices issued in the MLAs poaching case against BL Santhosh, Jaggu Swamy and Tushar Vellappally, which were stayed by the court.

He stated that on November 20, a video in the nature of a spoof/political satire was uploaded on the Facebook page of Telangana Galam in which the faces of the CM, MLC K Kavi-tha, and Minister KT Rama Rao were superimposed on faces of the characters in the scene from the classic movie ‘Mayabazar’. The clip shows each of these persons opening a magic box and finding money, liquor, drugs and so on.

Senior counsel stated that a complaint by one R Samrat was filed before the ACP, Cyber Crime, CCS on November 20. The complainant claimed that the video clip in question was of the nature of inciting one section and creating law and order problems in society.

On the basis of the complaint, an FIR was registered on November 24, 2022.Senior counsel said that on the basis of this FIR, Telangana police, together with Task Force personnel, on December 13 entered the premises of Mindshare United Foundation in Hyderabad without a search warrant. The three petitioners were wrongfully arrested by police outside the Mindshare office. It is claimed that neither the FIR nor the charges against them or the grounds for their imprisonment were given to the petitioners.

During the search, 16 CPUs, 12 laptops, and the personal phones of the petitioners were taken. However, the seizure document makes no mention of mobile phones. He claimed that it is a parody and hence does not constitute slander.

ED additional director shifted

Additional Director of Enforcement (ADE) Dinesh Paruchuri has been transferred from Hyderabad Zonal Office on Wednesday to Kochi.Rohit Anand, Joint Director (JD) has been posted in Hyderabad Zonal Office.Currently, the Enforcement Directorate has been investigating money laundering and high profile gambling cases and and also questioning MLA Pilot Rohith Reddy and Chikoti Praveen Kumar.

