AP leaders express desire to join BRS

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Several leaders from Krishna and Guntur districts of Andhra Pradesh called on BRS supremo and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao here on Thursday. The delegation, led by Guriparthi Ramakrishna Yadav, former chairman of Krishna District Sheep Breeders’ Union, discussed various issues with the BRS chief and expressed their interest in joining the party, sources said.

The leaders acknowledged that Telangana was moving fast on the path of progress, which they said was possible due to KCR’s vision.During the meeting, the leaders said that the schemes implemented in Telangana for the welfare of BC, SC, and ST communities were being seen as a great achievement not only in the Telugu States but in the entire country.

The AP leaders exuded confidence in KCR, saying he could lead AP to progress like Telangana. They told KCR if they were given an opportunity, they would work to strengthen BRS Across AP. Sources said that KCR responded positively to their proposal.

AP Padmashali Association leaders Divi Koteswara Rao and Valanukonda Malleswara Rao, social activist Thotakura Koteswara Rao, State president of goldsmiths’ association Nageswara Rao, BC leader Ramanatham Anjan Rao, and other BC association leaders were among those who met KCR.

