BRS leaders become active in Maharashtra villages on Telangana border

S Raja Reddy By

Express News Service

ADILABAD: With the BRS foraying into national politics, the party leaders have become active in the Maharashtra Assembly constituencies bordering the erstwhile Adilabad district.On the directions of party supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao, Adilabad MLA Jogu Ramanna has been touring Vani constituency in Yavatmal district while Boath MLA Rathod Bapu Rao has been active in Kinwat constituency of Nanded district.

Minister A Indrakaran Reddy and Mudhole MLA G Vittal Reddy have been touring Bokar of Nanded district.According to sources, the chief minister is concentrating on Nanded district as he is confident that there is space for BRS to grow there.

They said that KCR plans to visit the Gurudwara in Nanded on December 28 and later participate in the locally arranged programmes where he is likely to induct a few leaders and activists into the BRS fold.As part of these plans, Indrakaran Reddy and Vittal Reddy set the grounds for the chief minister’s visit to Keeni village of Bokar constituency.

They visited Palaj village and offered prayers at the Ganesh temple, which is a well-known shrine in Maharashtra. They later visited Keeni village where a number of leaders and activists joined the BRS.

Addressing the local gathering, Indrakaran Reddy and Vittal Reddy explained the schemes being implemented for farmers in Telangana by the BRS government.Residents of Keeni set up flexies with the slogan “Ab ki bar, Kisan sarkar” in Telugu, Hindi and Marathi.

