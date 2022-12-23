Don’t panic over Covid, follow protocol: Harish

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stating that there is no need to panic about the potential spread of Covid-19, Health Minister T Harish Rao on Thursday directed officials to be alert. Appealing to citizens to get inoculated with the third precautionary dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, Harish advised citizens to follow protocol and observe hygiene like washing hands.

Officials have been ordered to keep human resources, medicines, oxygen and ICU beds ready. The minister ordered that as per the instructions of the Central government, the positive samples should be sent to Gandhi Hospital for genome sequencing. He has also directed screenings at airports.

Following the instructions of the Central government given in the view of the increasing spread of Covid-19 in countries like China and Japan, Harish conducted a high-level review meeting on Covid preparedness on Thursday.

The meeting was attended by Health Secretary Syed Ali Murtaza Rizvi, Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare Sweta Mohanty, Director of Public Health G Srinivasa Rao, Director of Medical Education Ramesh Reddy, TSMSIDC Chairman Errolla Srinivas, MD Chandrasekhar Reddy and TVVP Commissioner Ajay Kumar.

Officials briefed the minister about the spread and impact of Corona Omicron variant BF7 in different countries and States.Speaking in the meeting, the minister appealed to the public not to panic as the government is all set to control the spread of Covid.

HYDERABAD: Stating that there is no need to panic about the potential spread of Covid-19, Health Minister T Harish Rao on Thursday directed officials to be alert. Appealing to citizens to get inoculated with the third precautionary dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, Harish advised citizens to follow protocol and observe hygiene like washing hands. Officials have been ordered to keep human resources, medicines, oxygen and ICU beds ready. The minister ordered that as per the instructions of the Central government, the positive samples should be sent to Gandhi Hospital for genome sequencing. He has also directed screenings at airports. Following the instructions of the Central government given in the view of the increasing spread of Covid-19 in countries like China and Japan, Harish conducted a high-level review meeting on Covid preparedness on Thursday. The meeting was attended by Health Secretary Syed Ali Murtaza Rizvi, Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare Sweta Mohanty, Director of Public Health G Srinivasa Rao, Director of Medical Education Ramesh Reddy, TSMSIDC Chairman Errolla Srinivas, MD Chandrasekhar Reddy and TVVP Commissioner Ajay Kumar. Officials briefed the minister about the spread and impact of Corona Omicron variant BF7 in different countries and States.Speaking in the meeting, the minister appealed to the public not to panic as the government is all set to control the spread of Covid.