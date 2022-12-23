Greenlands guesthouse: Telangana HC converts interim order into stay

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Justice Khaja Sharath Kumar of the Telangana High Court on Thursday converted an interim ruling into a status quo order in favour of the State government over 3,500 sq yd of land belonging to Greenlands guesthouse.

The court gave the petitioners one week to respond to the government’s counter affidavit. Dr Chandra Rekha, and another filed a writ petition against the government, alleging that it was interfering with the peaceful possession of 3,500 sq yd in Sy No.214/1, Khairatabad village (now known as Begumpet). On behalf of the State, Advocate-General BS Prasad claimed that the petitioner, having abandoned the remedy as ordered, cannot re-agitate the matter. Then, the HC changed the interim order to a status quo ruling.

HYDERABAD: Justice Khaja Sharath Kumar of the Telangana High Court on Thursday converted an interim ruling into a status quo order in favour of the State government over 3,500 sq yd of land belonging to Greenlands guesthouse. The court gave the petitioners one week to respond to the government’s counter affidavit. Dr Chandra Rekha, and another filed a writ petition against the government, alleging that it was interfering with the peaceful possession of 3,500 sq yd in Sy No.214/1, Khairatabad village (now known as Begumpet). On behalf of the State, Advocate-General BS Prasad claimed that the petitioner, having abandoned the remedy as ordered, cannot re-agitate the matter. Then, the HC changed the interim order to a status quo ruling.