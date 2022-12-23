Home States Telangana

Greenlands guesthouse: Telangana HC converts interim order into stay

On behalf of the State, Advocate-General BS Prasad claimed that the petitioner, having abandoned the remedy as ordered, cannot re-agitate the matter.

Published: 23rd December 2022 05:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2022 05:41 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana High Court

Telangana High Court

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Justice Khaja Sharath Kumar of the Telangana High Court on Thursday converted an interim ruling into a status quo order in favour of the State government over 3,500 sq yd of land belonging to Greenlands guesthouse.

The court gave the petitioners one week to respond to the government’s counter affidavit. Dr Chandra Rekha, and another filed a writ petition against the government, alleging that it was interfering with the peaceful possession of 3,500 sq yd in Sy No.214/1, Khairatabad village (now known as Begumpet). On behalf of the State, Advocate-General BS Prasad claimed that the petitioner, having abandoned the remedy as ordered, cannot re-agitate the matter. Then, the HC changed the interim order to a status quo ruling.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana High Court
India Matters
Army personnel seen near the wrecked remains of an Army truck after it lost control and plunged into a steep slope while taking a sharp turn, in the Zema area of North Sikkim. (Photos | ANI)
16 army personnel dead after truck falls into gorge in Sikkim
Gagandeep Kang at ThinkEdu Conclave (Photo | R Satish babu, EPS)
Don't expect a surge in Covid cases in India at the moment: Eminent virologist Dr Kang
Mirzapur's Sania Mirza will became first Muslim woman fighter pilot after securing 149th rank in NDA exam. (Photo | ANI)
UP's Sania Mirza will be country's first Muslim woman to become a fighter pilot
Representational image of Air India. (File | PTI)
Flyers fume, suffer as Air India flight from Bengaluru to US is delayed by over 13 hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp