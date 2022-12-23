India needs responsible chowkidar, says Kavitha

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: BRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Thursday said that the people of the country needed a “zimmedar chowkidar (responsible watchman)” and not a “sleeping chowkidar” as the Centre was allowing the plunder of lakhs of crores from banks by the corporates.

Speaking to the media a day ahead of state-wide farmers’ protests to expose the “anti-farmer character” of the BJP at the Centre, the MLC said that the BJP government had allowed corporates to flee the country with the money that people had saved in banks.

She said that the stand that the Centre had taken on MGNREGA works was indicative of how anti-farmer the BJP was. “The Centre was asking for the return of the money the State had spent on setting up paddy drying platforms, unmindful of the fact that the NREGA funds had been put to good use,” the MLC said.

Kavitha who is currently on a tour of Nizamabad, called upon BRS leaders and farmers to take part in protests in large numbers on Friday to send out a message loud and clear that the BJP would have to pay a heavy price if it continued to act against the interests of the farmers.

She said that the Centre was targeting farmers and the poor by trying to force the State government to fix meters to agriculture pumpsets and by imposing GST on milk and curd. and yet it could not control inflation.

