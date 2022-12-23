Home States Telangana

TDP planning to ally with BJP in Telangana?

After appointing Kasani Gnaneshwar as Telangana TDP president, Naidu has shifted focus on Telangana politics and decided to address a series of public meetings to rejuvenate the party cadres.

By S Viswanath
VIJAYAWADA: The TDP, which lost its face in Telangana with its two MLAs joining the ruling TRS, seems to be making efforts to show its strength in the neighbouring State. With the meeting addressed by  TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu in Khammam on Wednesday getting a good turnout, the TDP is contemplating organising more such meetings in Telangana so as to increase its bargaining capacity in case of a political alliance in the ensuing elections.

After appointing Kasani Gnaneshwar as Telangana TDP president, Naidu has shifted focus on Telangana politics and decided to address a series of public meetings to rejuvenate the party cadres. The latest move of Naidu seems to be intended to strike an alliance with the BJP, a senior TDP leader observed, stating that though the party is not in a position to win at least a few seats on its own, it may be able to affect the election prospects of other parties. With the conduct of TDP meetings in Telangana now, Naidu seems to want to play a key role in Telangana politics, he opined.

“We estimate that the TDP still has more or less 10% of vote share in Telangana. Though almost all the prominent leaders deserted TDP, it still has some cadre base in the districts like combined Khammam, Nalgonda, Mahbubnagar, Rangareddy and Hyderabad and the transfer of votes will definitely help BJP in case of an alliance,” a TDP Politburo member told TNIE.

Alliance unlikely
The BJP may not show interest to join hands with the TDP in Telangana as the TRS will once again raise the sentiment, felt a senior Telugu Desam leader

