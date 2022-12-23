Kishan disputes Harish’s claim on oil palm
In a statement, Kishan said that the aim of the scheme was to reduce dependency on foreign import of edible oils, by increasing the area under oil palm cultivation.
Published: 23rd December 2022 05:39 AM | Last Updated: 23rd December 2022 05:39 AM
HYDERABAD: Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy on Thursday said that 15% or 4.36 lakh hectares of the total 27.9 lakh hectares of potential land available for cultivation of oil palm in India, lies in Telangana.
