Kishan disputes Harish’s claim on oil palm

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy on Thursday said that 15% or 4.36 lakh hectares of the total 27.9 lakh hectares of potential land available for cultivation of oil palm in India, lies in Telangana.

Disputing the claim of Finance Minister T Harish Rao that the State government was exclusively giving subsidies worth Rs 1 lakh per acre for oil palm cultivation, Kishan listed the various components of the National Mission on Edible Oil-Oil Palm, he claimed that the Centre has been giving subsidies to encourage oil palm cultivation.In a statement, Kishan said that the aim of the scheme was to reduce dependency on foreign import of edible oils, by increasing the area under oil palm cultivation.

HYDERABAD: Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy on Thursday said that 15% or 4.36 lakh hectares of the total 27.9 lakh hectares of potential land available for cultivation of oil palm in India, lies in Telangana. Disputing the claim of Finance Minister T Harish Rao that the State government was exclusively giving subsidies worth Rs 1 lakh per acre for oil palm cultivation, Kishan listed the various components of the National Mission on Edible Oil-Oil Palm, he claimed that the Centre has been giving subsidies to encourage oil palm cultivation.In a statement, Kishan said that the aim of the scheme was to reduce dependency on foreign import of edible oils, by increasing the area under oil palm cultivation.