Kishan disputes Harish’s claim on oil palm

Published: 23rd December 2022 05:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2022 05:39 AM   |  A+A-

G Kishan Reddy

Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G Kishan Reddy. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy on Thursday said that 15% or 4.36 lakh hectares of the total 27.9 lakh hectares of potential land available for cultivation of oil palm in India, lies in Telangana.

Disputing the claim of Finance Minister T Harish Rao that the State government was exclusively giving subsidies worth Rs 1 lakh per acre for oil palm cultivation, Kishan listed the various components of the National Mission on Edible Oil-Oil Palm, he claimed that the Centre has been giving subsidies to encourage oil palm cultivation.In a statement, Kishan said that the aim of the scheme was to reduce dependency on foreign import of edible oils, by increasing the area under oil palm cultivation.

