Madurai court issues warrant against BRS MLA, MLC

Published: 23rd December 2022 05:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2022 05:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A Madurai court on Thursday issued a bailable warrant against BRS LB Nagar MLA D Sudheer Reddy and MLC Padi Kaushik Reddy in connection with two different defamation cases filed by AICC Telangana in-charge Manickam Tagore.

On July 3, 2021, Sudheer Reddy held a press conference in which he accused MP A Revanth Reddy of clinching the coveted TPCC chief post by paying Rs 25 crore bribe to Tagore.

Similarly, in July 2021, while announcing his decision to quit Congress, Kaushik Reddy made similar allegations against Revanth and Tagore. Subsequently, Tagore sued the two BRS legislators and sought Rs 1 crore for punitive damages in each case.

Tagore’s advocate R Aravindan told TNIE that as both accused persons were absent from all the court hearings despite receiving the judicial notices, the court has issued a warrant against them. The court posted the matter to February 1, 2023 for further hearing.

