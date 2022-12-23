Home States Telangana

Ministers remind Telangana of Chandrababu's ‘failings’

Transport minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar refuted the statement of Naidu that the TDP government developed Telangana.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Thursday alleged that TDP president and former chief minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh N Chandrababu Naidu was enacting dramas once again in Telangana only to forge an alliance with the BJP in the next elections.

Speaking to reporters here, Harish Rao alleged that people from AP were transported to Naidu’s public meeting in Khammam on Wednesday. “Telangana was rendered injustice under Naidu’s rule and the people of the State would not believe him,” Harish Rao said.

He reminded that when farmers agitated to reduce power tariff, they were shot dead at Basheerbagh in the city during Naidu’s rule.“Naidu failed to construct irrigation projects and even termed that agriculture as a ‘useless avocation’. He conspired against separate Telangana movement in 2018 Assembly elections by floating the “grand alliance”. Holding a meeting in Khammam is yet another conspiracy of Naidu against Telangana,” Harish Rao alleged.

Transport minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar refuted the statement of Naidu that the TDP government developed Telangana. “Telangana developed only under the rule of KCR,” Ajay Kumar asserted.
He said that seven mandals of Telangana and 440 MW Sileru hydel project were taken away by the AP government and Naidu was responsible for this.

Excise Minister V Srinivas Goud recalled that Naidu prohibited the use of the word “Telangana”. Naidu did not utter “Jai Telangana” in Khammam meeting, he pointed out.Meanwhile in Warangal, Panchayat Raj Minister E Dayakar Rao said that the people of AP were not accepting Naidu’s son Nara Lokesh as a leader and they are waiting for Junior NTR. “If Naidu has guts, he should announced Jr NTR as the TDP’s Chief Ministerial candidate,” Dayakar Rao said.He reminded that Naidu failed to win a single Assembly seat in Hyderabad in 2018 even though he fielded Nandamuri Harikrishna’s daughter Nandamuri Sushasini. 

