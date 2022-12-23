Home States Telangana

New Air Officer Commanding of Hakimpet AFS takes charge

During his illustrious career, Air Commodore Pankaj Jain has held several important appointments at various Air Force Bases.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Air Commodore Pankaj Jain took over as Air Officer Commanding of Air Force Station, Hakimpet from Air Commodore Manish Sabharwal on Thursday. The handing over ceremony was marked by an impressive parade by the personnel of Air Force Station.

The Air Officer is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Pune and was commissioned into the fighter stream of the Indian Air Force on December 19, 1992. He has flown various fighter aircraft like Su-30, MiG-21 and MiG-29. As a Cat ‘A’ Qualified Flying Instructor, he has had a long instructional stint, wherein he has flown training aircraft like Hawk, Iskara, Kiran and HPT-32 and has been a Directing Staff at the prestigious Flying Instructors School.

He was the youngest member of the commissioning aircrew for the Su-30 aircraft, when they were inducted into the IAF in 1997. He was instrumental in inducting the Embraer-based Airborne Early Warning and Control System into the IAF as the first Commanding Officer designate of a new formation, christened as 200 Squadron.During his illustrious career, Air Commodore Pankaj Jain has held several important appointments at various Air Force Bases.

