Poachgate: Stay on notices to BL Santhosh under Sec 41A extended

On Thursday, Justice Surender was informed by D Prakash Reddy, senior counsel representing Santhosh, that Justice Nagarjun had not reported for duty.

Published: 23rd December 2022 05:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2022 05:44 AM   |  A+A-

BJP national general secretary BL Santhosh

BJP national general secretary BL Santhosh (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Justice K Surender of the Telangana High Court on Thursday extended the stay orders on notices given under Section 41A CrPC to BL Santhosh, Tushar Vellappally, Jaggu Swamy and Bhusarapu Srinivas, in the BRS MLAs poaching case, till December 30, 2022.With Justice D Nagarjun taking leave of absence, Santhosh and the three other petitioners had filed separate petitions with the judge, seeking an extension of the interim stay orders.

Justice D. Nagarjun was scheduled to issue orders rejecting the memo filed by the SIT designating Santosh, Tushar Vellapally, Jaggu Swamy and Bhusarapu Srinivas as accused Nos. 4 to 7 in the criminal revision petition filed by the SIT against the orders of the ACB court.

The ACB judge had, while rejecting the SIT’s memo, indicated in his orders that the SIT lacked the authority to investigate the matter since it was registered under the PC Act and election-related crimes.
On Thursday, Justice Surender was informed by D Prakash Reddy, senior counsel representing Santhosh, that Justice Nagarjun had not reported for duty. He asked the court to extend the interim stay on the notices given to Santhosh under Section 41A of the Cr PC. Justice Surender thus decided to extend the stay until December 30, 2022.

