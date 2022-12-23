Rail coach factory moves to Assam; what about Telangana, asks KTR

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana, which has been hoping to get a railway coach factory in Kazipet for a long time, was left disappointed after the Indian Railways decided to set it up in Kokrajhar, Assam.The Centre had promised a Railway Coach Factory to Telangana in the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014 and the State government had identified land for it.

The State has written several letters to the Centre and requested it to begin the process of establishing the railway coach factory in Kazipet of Hanamkonda district. Apart from generating thousands of employment opportunities, the railway coach factory was expected to boost infrastructure and economy in the surrounding localities of Kazipet. Meanwhile, the tender process for the Periodic Overhauling Workshop in Kazipet has been completed and is likely to be completed in two years.

Reacting to the development, IT & Industries Minister KT Rama Rao tweeted: “Can any one of the BJP MPs/ Union Minister from Telangana answer why the promised Kazipet Rail Coach factory is being denied while others are being considered? I am happy for Assam but the spineless BJP leadership in #Telangana owes an explanation to the people of the State.”

It was learnt that the rail coach factory will come up at the Bengal-Assam border which falls under the Alipurduar division of the Northeast Frontier Railway and it will be the first-of-its-kind factory in the east. This would be somewhere in Kokrajhar in Assam which shares a border with Bengal.

