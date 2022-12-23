Telangana ’23-24 credit plan pegged at Rs 1.85 lakh crore

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State’s annual credit plan for the financial year 2023-2024 is pegged at Rs 1,85,327 crore. Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Thursday released the credit plan and said it would lay a strong foundation for the transformation of agriculture in Telangana thereby increasing the income of farmers in the State.

The minister said that the share of agriculture and allied sectors in the State’s GSDP is 19 per cent while the share of agriculture in the country’s GDP is only 3.5 per cent. Similarly, while the growth rate of these sectors is 10 per cent in Telangana, it is only three per cent in the country, Harish said.

The minister recalled that the total cultivable area in the State increased from 1.34 crore acres to 2.03 crore acres. Similarly, the grain production has increased from 68 lakh tonnes to 2.49 crore tonnes.“There is no problem in grain shortage. Under Rythu Bandhu scheme so far Rs 57,882 crore have been spent in nine installments and the 10th installments will be starting from December 28,” Harish said.

HYDERABAD: The State’s annual credit plan for the financial year 2023-2024 is pegged at Rs 1,85,327 crore. Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Thursday released the credit plan and said it would lay a strong foundation for the transformation of agriculture in Telangana thereby increasing the income of farmers in the State. The minister said that the share of agriculture and allied sectors in the State’s GSDP is 19 per cent while the share of agriculture in the country’s GDP is only 3.5 per cent. Similarly, while the growth rate of these sectors is 10 per cent in Telangana, it is only three per cent in the country, Harish said. The minister recalled that the total cultivable area in the State increased from 1.34 crore acres to 2.03 crore acres. Similarly, the grain production has increased from 68 lakh tonnes to 2.49 crore tonnes.“There is no problem in grain shortage. Under Rythu Bandhu scheme so far Rs 57,882 crore have been spent in nine installments and the 10th installments will be starting from December 28,” Harish said.