TSBIE announces timetable for Inter vocational public exams

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The TSBIE released the timetable for the Intermediate vocational public examinations on Thursday. As per the schedule, exams for the first and second-year students will begin on March 15 and 16, 2023, respectively. The examination for first-year candidates is scheduled to be held between March 15 and 30, and between March 16 and April 1 for second-year students.

The TSBIE had insured a tentative timetable for the Inter general examination on Monday. The practical exams are scheduled from February 15 to March 2, including Sundays. The practical examinations will be held in two sessions — between 9 am and 12 pm and from 2 pm to 5 pm. The examination for Ethics and Human Values, and Environmental Education will be conducted on March 4 and March 6, respectively.

