Varala Anand wins Sahitya Akademi Award

Published: 23rd December 2022 05:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2022 05:41 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Retired librarian and former censor board member Varala Anand was selected for the Kendra Sahitya Akademi Award 2022 for translating Gulzar’s ‘Green Poems’ from Hindi to Telugu as ‘Akupacha Kavithalu’. The award comprises a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh and a memento.

Anand, who expressed happiness on receiving the prestigious award, said the award is an encouragement and will increase his responsibility.He said translation works are important to know about the writing and culture of other States and countries.

Anand has written several books in English and Telugu. He has also directed many short films and documentaries. From 2007 to 2009, he was a member of the Nandi Awards committee.

