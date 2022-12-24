Former DGP T Krishna Prasad warns police against ‘anti-BJP bias’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Alleging that a section of police officers have been pressuring those joining the BJP, former DGP T Krishna Prasad on Friday warned officers who exhibit bias that they could face the consequences when there is a change of government.

He also urged government employees to abide by the rule book, law book and the Constitution, and to create an opportunity for people to make a decision with freedom in democracy.

Krishna Prasad, along with retired IAS officer RV Chandravadan were present at a function to welcome 60 BRS and Congress workers from Ibrahimpatnam into the BJP fold at the party office in Nampally.

Krishna Prasad expressed shock over the way politicians have been using what he called ‘bad language’ against their political opponents, which he said was tarnishing the political culture in the State. He pointed out how TRS working president KT Rama Rao dared BJP State president Bandi Sanjay to hit himself with a chappal, which was not expected from a leader like Rama Rao.

Chandravadhan said that it was unfortunate that instead of implementing the Telangana Excise Act, the State government has curtailed the freedom of the Excise commissioner and has been using the department only to give licences to their near and dear ones, and taking no action against the belt shops.

