Gauravelli women oustees continue protest, a=ccuse govt of doublespeak

We were born and brought up in the same village and our parents got us married after we attained 18 years of age.

The woman protesters raise slogans against the officials in Siddipet on Friday

SIDDIPET: The women oustees of the villages submerged under Gauravelli reservoir have been protesting for the last 20 days, demanding Rehabilitation and Resettlement (R&R) package as promised by the officials. They are accusing the officials of doublespeak, “they said one thing before the work started and did another afterwards.” The women complained that they were promised R&R package for all those who attained 18 years of age by 2021, but now the officials had backtracked from their promise, the women said.

B Sarada, who was among the protestors, said: “We are about 100 women from Gauravelli, Kothapally, Somaji Thanda, Telugapally, and Maddelapally, the villages submerged under the Gauravelli project. We all should get the R&R package.  We were born and brought up in the same village and our parents got us married after we attained 18 years of age. The officials say we are not eligible for the package. This is injustice.”

The women rue that the authorities and even people’s representatives were not paying any attention  to their protests.They said they had already made a representation to the Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO), but nothing has happened so far.

They said that they would continue their agitation until the government agreed to their demands.Village Sarpanch Baddam Rajireddy said that initially 141 people were identified as eligible, then another 329 were added to the list. The oustees claim that the authorities were not sympathetic to them as they had lost everything for the project, he said.

AGITATION WILL CONTINUE: VILLAGERS
They said that they would continue their agitation until the government agreed to their demands.Village Sarpanch Baddam Rajireddy said that initially 141 people were identified as eligible, then another 329 were added to the list.

