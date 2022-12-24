Home States Telangana

KTR extols farmer-friendly initiatives of BRS govt

Minister interacts with over 1.5 lakh tillers on National Farmers Day

Published: 24th December 2022 05:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2022 05:47 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana minister KTR

Telangana minister KT Rama Rao (Photo| Twitter)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Marking National Farmers’ Day on Friday, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao interacted with over 1.5 lakh farmers of Rajanna Sircilla. Rama Rao spoke about Telangana government’s revolutionary welfare schemes which transformed agriculture in the State into a flourishing profession.

Reeling off figures, the minister said that food grain production increased from 68 lakh metric tonnes in 2014 to 3.5 crore metric tonnes. He said that the capacity of godowns was four lakh metric tonnes before the formation of the State and has now been increased by the BRS government to 24 lakh metric tonnes.
Rama Rao spoke about investment support through Rythu Bandhu, insurance provided through Rythu Bima, construction of Rythu Vedikas, irrigation projects such as Kaleshwaram lift irrigation scheme, free power provided to farmers and other pioneering initiatives of the State government.

He said that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who was moved by the financial plight of farmers, introduced the Rythu Bandhu scheme which no other political leader in the history of the country had dared to envisage. “Every year, Rs 10,000 per acre is given to farmers as agriculture investment support under the scheme. So far, Rs 57,882 crore has been credited to bank accounts of farmers in nine instalments,” Rama Rao said.

“About Rs 7,600 crore will be distributed under the 10th instalment starting this month-end. A total of 66 lakh farmers will benefit from the Rythu Bandhu scheme. The governments at the Centre and other States took inspiration from Telangana and came up with similar schemes,” he said.

The minister said that Telangana was the only State where power is supplied free of cost and round-the-clock to farmers. He said that lakhs of acres are receiving irrigation water as 27,625 tanks were restored and rejuvenated by the State government through Mission Kakatiya. “KCR should be credited for completing all projects kept pending by the government of undivided Andhra Pradesh and for introducing new irrigation projects like Kaleshwaram,” Rama Rao said.

Reaffirming the State government’s commitment to do everything possible for comprehensive welfare of farmers and robust development of the sector, the BRS working president said that farmers have always stood by the side of KCR in every election and expressed confidence that they will continue to support in the future too.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bharat Rashtra Samithi BRS KT Rama Rao Telangana Telangana elections Telangana assembly polls
India Matters
Army personnel seen near the wrecked remains of an Army truck after it lost control and plunged into a steep slope while taking a sharp turn, in the Zema area of North Sikkim. (Photos | ANI)
16 army personnel dead after truck falls into gorge in Sikkim
Gagandeep Kang at ThinkEdu Conclave (Photo | R Satish babu, EPS)
Don't expect a surge in Covid cases in India at the moment: Eminent virologist Dr Kang
Mirzapur's Sania Mirza will became first Muslim woman fighter pilot after securing 149th rank in NDA exam. (Photo | ANI)
UP's Sania Mirza will be country's first Muslim woman to become a fighter pilot
Representational image of Air India. (File | PTI)
Flyers fume, suffer as Air India flight from Bengaluru to US is delayed by over 13 hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp