Plea of Jaggu Swamy’s brother adjourned

Justice C Sumalatha of the Telangana High Court on Friday adjourned hearing for a week the anticipatory bail plea filed by Manilal KN, the brother of Jaggu Swamy who the SIT wants to array as an accused in the BRS MLAs poaching case. The Telangana government and the ACP of the SIT established to look into the poaching case were issued notices by Justice Sumalatha on December 16. The SIT was instructed to respond to the notices by December 23. However, counsel for Manilal on Friday sought an extension of the hearing for hearing.
