Home States Telangana

Plea of Jaggu Swamy’s brother adjourned

However, counsel for Manilal on Friday sought an extension of the hearing for hearing.

Published: 24th December 2022 05:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2022 05:43 AM   |  A+A-

Gavel, Court hammer, law

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

Justice C Sumalatha of the Telangana High Court on Friday adjourned hearing for a week the anticipatory bail plea filed by Manilal KN, the brother of Jaggu Swamy who the SIT wants to array as an accused in the BRS MLAs poaching case. The Telangana government and the ACP of the SIT established to look into the poaching case were issued notices by Justice Sumalatha on December 16. The SIT was instructed to respond to the notices by December 23. However, counsel for Manilal on Friday sought an extension of the hearing for hearing.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jaggu Swamy Telangana High Court
India Matters
Army personnel seen near the wrecked remains of an Army truck after it lost control and plunged into a steep slope while taking a sharp turn, in the Zema area of North Sikkim. (Photos | ANI)
16 army personnel dead after truck falls into gorge in Sikkim
Gagandeep Kang at ThinkEdu Conclave (Photo | R Satish babu, EPS)
Don't expect a surge in Covid cases in India at the moment: Eminent virologist Dr Kang
Mirzapur's Sania Mirza will became first Muslim woman fighter pilot after securing 149th rank in NDA exam. (Photo | ANI)
UP's Sania Mirza will be country's first Muslim woman to become a fighter pilot
Representational image of Air India. (File | PTI)
Flyers fume, suffer as Air India flight from Bengaluru to US is delayed by over 13 hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp