Telangana HC extends stay on AP govt’s search letters

The petitioners said that the authorities improperly demanded digital data related to trade and financial information belonging to all businesses distributed across four States.

Published: 24th December 2022 05:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2022 05:42 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Justice Mummineni Sudheer Kumar of the Telangana High Court on Friday extended the stay on warrant and search letters issued by the District Registrar, Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh, requesting business and private information from Margadarsi Chit Fund Pvt Ltd and its subscribers till December 26, 2022. According to counsel for the petitioner, the IG, Stamps and Registrations, AP, confessed to the media that future inspections suspected of fraud were conducted, but no complaint was filed against the firm.

According to the petitioner, 16 members of the department examined the firm in Hyderabad on December 14, 15, and disseminated handpicked footage to the media channel associated with the AP State Government without authority.

The petitioners said that the authorities improperly demanded digital data related to trade and financial information belonging to all businesses distributed across four States. The court had granted interim stay on December 16 which was extended till Monday.

Comments

