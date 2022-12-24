Home States Telangana

With folded hands, Digvijay Singh urges Telangana Congress to unite, win

Emphasising the need for unity within the party, he said that it was only through unity that the Congress could defeat the BJP-led NDA government and BRS government in the State.

Published: 24th December 2022 05:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2022 05:48 AM   |  A+A-

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh addresses a press conference, at Gandhi Bhavan in Hyderabad. (Photo | PTI)

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh addresses a press conference, at Gandhi Bhavan in Hyderabad. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh, sent by party high command to resolve the crisis that has gripped the party following the reshuffle of the various committees, on Friday appealed “with folded hands” to the State unit of the party to discuss their issues only in the party’s internal fora.

He was addressing a press conference at the Gandhi Bhavan, a day after holding wide-ranging consultations with members of the Political Affairs Committee and other stakeholders of the Congress.

Referring to the “junior and senior” conflict, Digvijay said that he and YS Rajasekhara Reddy had become the PCC presidents of Madhya Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh at the age of 38 and 36 respectively, in spite of the presence of stalwarts, and had successfully led the party and the government in the respective States.

Stating that it was not necessary to level allegations and counter allegations against dissenting groups in the party, he said, “I have told them very clearly not to repeat it.”

Answering a question on whether the party would take any action against TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy, Digvijay said: “It is not my brief.” Answering another question, he said: “All settled, no problem”.

Emphasising the need for unity within the party, he said that it was only through unity that the Congress could defeat the BJP-led NDA government and BRS government in the State. He said that there was huge anti-incumbency against both the State and Union governments and the Congress leaders needed to fight united.

BRS govt breaking records of corruption, says Digvijay

Taking a dig at the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Digvijay said: “What can be more ungrateful than KCR buying and intimidating Congress legislators? The BJP is inducting Congress leaders like how KCR did, by intimidating them.”

Digvijay also alleged that the BRS government was breaking records of corruption.“People are well aware how BRS supports all the Bills introduced by the BJP government in Parliament,” he stated.

Accusing AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi of favouring the BJP by contesting in other States to split Congress votes, Digvijay said: “During YSR rule, Congress gave 4 per cent reservations to Muslims. This helped Muslims get jobs and admissions in professional colleges. Now, why is Owaisi silent on the demand for 12 per cent reservations and bulldozing of homes of Muslims?”

manickam to go?
After vociferous demands from a section of senior leaders, the Congress high command is likely to replace Manickam Tagore as party in-charge of Telangana. The faction that has been against TPCC chief is insisting on Tagore’s replacement

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Digvijay Singh Telangana congress Telangana elections Telangana Assembly elections Telangana polls
India Matters
Army personnel seen near the wrecked remains of an Army truck after it lost control and plunged into a steep slope while taking a sharp turn, in the Zema area of North Sikkim. (Photos | ANI)
16 army personnel dead after truck falls into gorge in Sikkim
Gagandeep Kang at ThinkEdu Conclave (Photo | R Satish babu, EPS)
Don't expect a surge in Covid cases in India at the moment: Eminent virologist Dr Kang
Mirzapur's Sania Mirza will became first Muslim woman fighter pilot after securing 149th rank in NDA exam. (Photo | ANI)
UP's Sania Mirza will be country's first Muslim woman to become a fighter pilot
Representational image of Air India. (File | PTI)
Flyers fume, suffer as Air India flight from Bengaluru to US is delayed by over 13 hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp