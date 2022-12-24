With folded hands, Digvijay Singh urges Telangana Congress to unite, win

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh, sent by party high command to resolve the crisis that has gripped the party following the reshuffle of the various committees, on Friday appealed “with folded hands” to the State unit of the party to discuss their issues only in the party’s internal fora.

He was addressing a press conference at the Gandhi Bhavan, a day after holding wide-ranging consultations with members of the Political Affairs Committee and other stakeholders of the Congress.

Referring to the “junior and senior” conflict, Digvijay said that he and YS Rajasekhara Reddy had become the PCC presidents of Madhya Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh at the age of 38 and 36 respectively, in spite of the presence of stalwarts, and had successfully led the party and the government in the respective States.

Stating that it was not necessary to level allegations and counter allegations against dissenting groups in the party, he said, “I have told them very clearly not to repeat it.”

Answering a question on whether the party would take any action against TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy, Digvijay said: “It is not my brief.” Answering another question, he said: “All settled, no problem”.

Emphasising the need for unity within the party, he said that it was only through unity that the Congress could defeat the BJP-led NDA government and BRS government in the State. He said that there was huge anti-incumbency against both the State and Union governments and the Congress leaders needed to fight united.

BRS govt breaking records of corruption, says Digvijay

Taking a dig at the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Digvijay said: “What can be more ungrateful than KCR buying and intimidating Congress legislators? The BJP is inducting Congress leaders like how KCR did, by intimidating them.”

Digvijay also alleged that the BRS government was breaking records of corruption.“People are well aware how BRS supports all the Bills introduced by the BJP government in Parliament,” he stated.

Accusing AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi of favouring the BJP by contesting in other States to split Congress votes, Digvijay said: “During YSR rule, Congress gave 4 per cent reservations to Muslims. This helped Muslims get jobs and admissions in professional colleges. Now, why is Owaisi silent on the demand for 12 per cent reservations and bulldozing of homes of Muslims?”

manickam to go?

After vociferous demands from a section of senior leaders, the Congress high command is likely to replace Manickam Tagore as party in-charge of Telangana. The faction that has been against TPCC chief is insisting on Tagore’s replacement

