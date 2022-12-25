All eyes on BL Santhosh as he enters BRS den

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: All eyes will be on BJP national general secretary BL Santhosh on December 28 and 29, when he will be in Hyderabad to train the “Vistaaraks” (full-timers) of 80 parliamentary segments of all southern States.

This will be his first visit to the State after he was “implicated” in the BRS MLAs poaching case by the State government. Even as the special investigation team (SIT) has been trying to probe him by serving him a notice under Section 41 (A) of the CrPC, Santhosh has got legal protection against the move.

Recently, the court extended the stay on its earlier orders till December 30, against any coercive action against him. The SIT has urged the high court to lift the stay on the notice served to him in the case. In view of this, his visit to the State assumes significance, as this is not just related to some case of crime, but comes amid a full-fledged war currently being waged between the BJP and the BRS.

Santhosh, who has risen from being a humble RSS Pracharak to one of the most powerful positions in the BJP central leadership, will be addressing full-timers like him.

BL Santhosh to leave for Delhi on Dec 29

The “Vistaaraks” have been entrusted with the task of expanding the organisational activities of all parliamentary segments in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka, in the run-up to the general elections in 2024, as the BJP is leaving no stone unturned to capture power in the southern States.

Training of Vistaaraks will be held from December 28 till around 4 pm on December 29. After training the full-timers, Santhosh is expected to address a meeting of the “Palaks” (chiefs), conveners, joint conveners and in-charges of all 119 Assembly segments in the State, which could continue till late in the night on December 29, depending on his schedule and availability of time. Santhosh will be leaving the same night. The two-day meeting will be held at the Leonia Resorts near Shamirpet.

