Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy seeks fair deal for Baswapur oustees

He demanded the Chief Minister to release Rs 350 crore towards rehabilitation and resettlement package.

Published: 25th December 2022 05:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2022 05:34 AM   |  A+A-

Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy. ( File Photo)

Komatireddy Venkat Reddy. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy on Saturday demanded fair compensation for the land oustees of Baswapur Reservoir located in Yadadri-Bhongir district. With the winter session of Parliament being adjourned, Venkat Reddy took part in the relay hunger strikes being held at the project site.

Addressing the protesters, the MP asked the State government as to why there was a huge difference between the compensation offered to oustees of Mallanna Sagar and Baswapur projects. He demanded the Chief Minister to release Rs 350 crore towards rehabilitation and resettlement package.

“Are we not from Telangana? Why are you denying fair compensation to us,” the MP asked.  Alleging that Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy and MLA Gadari Kishore have been amassing huge wealth by illegally trading in sand from Baswapur sand reach, he said that they have no interest in standing by the victims.

