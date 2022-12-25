Busy, Bandi Sanjay likely to start sixth phase only in March

Vivek Bhoomi By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: It appears increasingly unlikely that BJP State president Bandi Sanjay would be able to start the sixth phase of his Praja Sangrama Yatra, to be held in Hyderabad and Secunderabad, sooner than March.

At the BJP public meeting in Karimnagar marking the conclusion of the fifth phase of his padayatra on December 15, it was announced that after a break of three to four days, Sanjay would be resuming the sixth phase to cover Assembly constituencies in the twin cities.

However, the BJP central leadership is keen that the focus should shift to strengthening the party at the booth-level, a task that has apparently been going on at a pace that has not been as swift as desired. BJP insiders say that the party’s central leadership is all too well aware that without a presence at the booth-level, its electoral prospects will be bleak.

The central leadership has asked the party leaders to complete the process of forming mandal-level committees and district-level committees and hold meetings to review the tasks assigned to them.Sanjay himself has been entrusted with the task of covering three Assembly constituencies each day to interact with the booth-committees, mandal and district-level leaders, and to strengthen the party ground-up.

He will be setting off on that mission, which could take at least a month-and-a-half, after Sankranti.

This means that it would be only in March that Sanjay would be able to find time for the final phase of his padayatra, after which he will be going on bus yatra to cover the remaining constituencies.

