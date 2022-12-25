Telangana Bar Council seeks grant for welfare of advocates

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Bar Council chairman A Narasimha Reddy and members made a representation to Law Minister A Indrakaran Reddy on Friday requesting sanction of a matching grant to the Telangana Advocates Welfare Fund.

In the representation, the Bar Council brought to the minister’s attention the long-standing desire of the members for an increase in benefits. However, due to a lack of funds, the Telangana Advocates Welfare Fund Committee was unable to satisfy the’ requests.

According to Section 12 (2) of the Welfare Fund Act, the principal source of income for the Telangana Advocates Welfare Fund is proceeds from the sale of Welfare Fund Stamps, which must be attached to every vakalath/memo of appearance.

As of date, the committee receives around Rs 5.40 crore every year from the sale of Welfare Stamps and Life Membership fees from advocates who join the fund.

In contrast, the committee’s expense for death claims, financial assistance on medical grounds, retirement benefits, and so on amounts to Rs 4.76 crore in addition to the establishment expenditure. As a result, neither the death benefit nor the other benefits can be increased by the Committee.

They urged the minister to take steps for sanction of a matching grant of Rs 10 crore each year. They informed him that AP has sanctioned Rs 4 lakh for each dead advocate’s nominee, in addition to the Rs 4 lakh given by the AP Advocates Welfare Fund. In addition, Andhra Pradesh is providing a monthly stipend of Rs 5,000 for a term of three years after enrolment as an advocate.

The Bar Council requested a sanction of Rs 10 crore per annum towards non-affixing of welfare fund stamps by law officers, Rs 4 lakh to the nominees of each deceased advocate, and a stipend of Rs 5,000 per junior advocate for a period of three years.

