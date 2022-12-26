Out of control: Speeding offences on the rise in Telangana

By Express News Service

JANGAON: Even though the police personnel are leaving no stone unturned in a bid to bring down the rate of road accidents, the number of motorists penalised for over-speeding has gone up considerably in Jangaon district this year. This is despite the fact that the Police department not only installed speed cameras on highways and other busy stretches but also deployed additional teams armed with speed guns to curb the menace.

According to officials, these measures are acting as a deterrent against erring motorists, which in turn results in a drop in fatal accidents. The number of cases, however, has gone up in the district compared to last year.

In 2022, the district police penalised 1,14,245 motorists for over-speeding on National Highway 163 between Hyderabad-Warangal and Jangaon to Suryapet Highway as against 90,201 motorists booked for the same offence in 2021. Correspondingly, the fines collected from these traffic rules violators too went up to Rs 11.82 crore in 2022 from Rs 9.33 crore in 2021.

Add’l safety measures

Speaking to TNIE, West Zone Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) P Seetharam said that the installation of speed cameras and speed laser guns helped in curbing the menace of over-speeding to a large extent.

“Speed cameras have been installed on all the NH stretches under the Jangaon district limits. Special teams armed with laser speed guns too are being deployed on these roads. This is helping us in imposing penalties on reckless drivers,” DCP Seetharam added.

Meanwhile, the district police also introduced similar traffic safety measures on other highways that come under there limits and these include the Hyderabad Highway, Warangal Highway, Suryapet Highway and Siddipet Highway.

