Raise voice against fascist rule, Kavitha urges poets in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Sunday called on poets and artists in the country to raise their voices against the ‘fascist regime’ in the country.

Speaking at a discussion programme on the book “Vallanki Thalam”, which was authored by MLC Gorati Venkanna, at the 35th National Book Fair at NTR Stadium, Kavitha praised the MLC’s wonderful narration of the Nallamala forest, nature and members of the Chenchu tribe. Stating that she has a special connection with Nallamala forests, she said the then Union government had tried to undertake mining in the forest for uranium and diamonds.

Highlighting that the State didn’t have a culture of being mere spectators when forests are being destroyed, she mentioned that during the demand for a separate Telangana State, many protested till the mining lease was cancelled. “However, after the formation of Telangana, the Centre came again for uranium mining but the State government passed an Assembly resolution against it”, she said.

“During the Telangana movement, there was a discussion on dialect. It was found that people in different parts of the State converse in different dialects. It was a delight to see MLC Gorati Venkanna paying special attention to the sub-dialects of such dialects”, Kavitha said.

She described Venkanna’s writing style as “amazing”. She said that the language of Telugu is called the ‘Italian of the East’ because it has taken a lot of effort to preserve the language “Venkanna has reintroduced the sweetness of Telugu and his book reflects the philosophy of Telangana,” she remarked.

She also recalled that the first Sahitya Akademi Award in the country in Telugu was given to Suravaram Pratapa Reddy in 1955. She said that the streak continues till Gorati Venkanna to this day. It is clear that Telangana has a legacy of producing such great men and poets, Kavitha said, adding that Telangana poets have authored works which will be cherished by the generations to come.

