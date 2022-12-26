Religious fervour, gaiety marks X’mas celebrations in Medak in Telangana

By Express News Service

SANGA REDDY: Religious fervour and gaiety marked Christmas celebrations at Medak CSI Church on Sunday. Thousands of faithful from across Telangana as well as other States gathered at the famous cathedral, with the single largest diocese in Asia and the second largest in the world, to offer special prayers.

A large number of faithful gather

at Medak CSI Church to take part

in the Mass on Sunday

The festivities, which started with the Mass at around 4.00 am, were attended by Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod and Medak MLA M Padma Devender Reddy along with their family members.

Speaking on the occasion, Satyavathi Rathod said: “I have offered prayers, seeking the blessings of Lord Jesus for the success of BRS and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar at the national level.”Earlier, the minister also visited the famous Edupayala Durga Bhavani temple and performed a special pooja.

Celebrations in Siddipet

Meanwhile, Finance & Health Minister T Harish Rao participated in the Christmas celebrations in Siddipet and extended his greetings to the community.

