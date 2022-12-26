Home States Telangana

Telangana Congress demands justice for aspirants for police jobs

In a statement, Youth Congress State president K Shiva Sena Reddy said that students and unemployed youth are bearing the brunt due to the mistakes committed by the Police Recruitment Board.

HYDERABAD: Alleging lapses in the ongoing police recruitment drive, the Congress will be organising a protest - Samara Deeksha - at Dharna Chowk on December 27.

The Congress has alleged that due to the “faulty procedures” adopted by the Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB), several aspirants who were selected last year are deemed unqualified this year.

In a statement, Youth Congress State president K Shiva Sena Reddy said that students and unemployed youth are bearing the brunt due to the mistakes committed by the Police Recruitment Board. He said that the TSLPRB is not awarding 7 marks each in constable and S-I recruitment exams, despite High Court orders. Reddy said that another 50,000 to 60,000 aspirants would have been deemed eligible if the TSLPRB rectified its mistake.

