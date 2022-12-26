Telangana: Kreeda Pranganams turn dens for anti-social elements in Warangal, Jangaon

u mahesh By

Express News Service

WARANGAL/JANGAON: Though Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao announced the establishment of Kreeda Pranganams (sports courtyards) in gram panchayats across the State, the indifference of people’s representatives and officials in taking the project forward is defeating the very purpose for which they were created -- to promote sports and healthy lifestyle among the rural population.

Local leaders and gram panchayat staff have failed to initiate any measures to develop and activate these pranganams, some of which even lack basic sports equipment.This is more so in panchayats across Warangal and Jangaon. In fact, in most villages, anti-social elements are having a field day at these pranganams.

During a visit to Kreeda Pranganams under Station Ghanpur, Pamunuru, Namilakonda and Uppugal gram panchayat limits, TNIE found that these sports courtyards were of no use to the local residents as they lacked even basic facilities.

For instance, when Kadiyam Foundation, which is run by former Deputy CM Kadiyam Srihari’s daughter Kavya, planned a cricket tournament, they had to rent a private land on the outskirts of Namilakonda village in Station Ghanpur mandal of Jangaon district. This is despite the fact that the government has allotted land for Kreeda Pranganam in the panchayat limits.

When contacted, panchayat officials under the condition of anonymity revealed that the people’s representatives were not showing any interest in developing Kreeda Pranganam sites in their respective panchayat limits.

“Initially, the officials identified land for establishing Kreeda Pranganam. However, there is no real development after that initial enthusiasm. All we can see at this site is a compound wall and a name board, and nothing else,” said one Official.

Speaking to TNIE, local resident M Narendra expressed apprehension that the land would soon be encroached upon by land sharks.“As per the government instructions, a piece of land in the panchayat limits was allotted for creating a Kreeda Pranganam. But so far there has been no development on the site. We fear that one day this land will be occupied by some political leader or his supporters,” he said.

