Telangana: PG student from Kamareddy speaks at Parliament

By Express News Service

KAMAREDDY: A postgraduate student from Kamareddy district, Mounika, addressed the gathering at the Central Hall of Parliament on Sunday. She was among the 25 people selected to speak on the occasion of Good Governance Day, which is celebrated on the birth anniversary of former prime minister, Atal Behari Vajpayee.

Mounika hails from Pocharam village in Banswada Mandal and is a student of RK Degree & PG College. Her father, K Narsimullu works as a DCM van driver. “I can’t express my happiness and feelings speaking in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the National Youth Parliament,” she told TNIE.

She was selected to address the PM and other dignitaries after her performance in the competition conducted by several Union government departments to raise awareness of the parliamentary system and democratic practices among students.

“I spoke for about three minutes on the works under former PM Vajpayee ji and how he became an inspiration to many people in the country,” she said. Talking about her preparation, she said she would practice regularly during her leisure at college and at home. “The competition helped increase my self-confidence,” she added. Apart from the PM, she also interacted with several cabinet ministers and high-ranking officials, she said.

KAMAREDDY: A postgraduate student from Kamareddy district, Mounika, addressed the gathering at the Central Hall of Parliament on Sunday. She was among the 25 people selected to speak on the occasion of Good Governance Day, which is celebrated on the birth anniversary of former prime minister, Atal Behari Vajpayee. Mounika hails from Pocharam village in Banswada Mandal and is a student of RK Degree & PG College. Her father, K Narsimullu works as a DCM van driver. “I can’t express my happiness and feelings speaking in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the National Youth Parliament,” she told TNIE. She was selected to address the PM and other dignitaries after her performance in the competition conducted by several Union government departments to raise awareness of the parliamentary system and democratic practices among students. “I spoke for about three minutes on the works under former PM Vajpayee ji and how he became an inspiration to many people in the country,” she said. Talking about her preparation, she said she would practice regularly during her leisure at college and at home. “The competition helped increase my self-confidence,” she added. Apart from the PM, she also interacted with several cabinet ministers and high-ranking officials, she said.