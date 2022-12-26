Telangana: Rangareddy is a different cup of tea for parties

Ireddy Srinivas Reddy By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Compared to other districts, politics in the erstwhile Rangareddy district is an altogether different cup of tea. The district by itself is a unique mix of both rural and urban populations and the disparity between the living standards of its residents is acute. The residents are also politically well aware, making it impossible for any political party to rest on its past laurels.

Like its main competitors the Congress and BJP, the ruling BRS too is facing its own set of problems. For the BRS, the problem is in the form of dissent against Minister Ch Malla Reddy. A group of BRS MLAs from Malkajgiri-Medchal district took part in a meeting; they were upset with Malla Reddy for allegedly neglecting them while filling nominated posts in the district.

The MLAs alleged the minister did not even consider their opinion over the appointment of the Library chairman or Agriculture Market committee chairman. The MLAs also expressed their dissatisfaction to the party's high command. After the meeting held at the residence of Mynampally Hanumantha Rao, MLAs KP Vivekananda, Madhavaram Krishna Rao and Subhash Reddy left for Tirumala. While it is certain that the party will resolve the issue, the episode did make headlines.

Groupism surfaces

Elsewhere in the erstwhile Rangareddy district, infighting continues in Maheshwaram and Tandur where the MLAs joined the party from the Congress. Former MLA of Maheshwaram T Krishna Reddy has been openly opposing the decisions taken by Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy, who is the local MLA, regarding development works. Sources said that the party is virtually split into two groups, and ensuring peace between the two factions would be a challenge for BRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Already, rumours are doing rounds that the Congress and BJP are in touch with Krishna Reddy.

In Tandur constituency, a cold war continues between two factions loyal to the MLC and MLA, as both leaders vie for the ticket. The person who does not get the BRS ticket is expected to join Congress or the BJP.

In Uppal constituency, sitting MLA Bethi Subhash Reddy has to contend with former mayor Bonthu Rammohan. Subhash Reddy is expecting the ticket while Rammohan is doing his best to catch the eye of the party leadership. Meanwhile, Cherlapalli Corporator Bonthu Sridevi has accused Subhash Reddy of haras-sing her and violating protocol at several programmes.

Congress confusion

The Congress has its own set of problems, the major one being the lack of strong candidates for several Assembly segments. The situation is such that leaders who have been slogging for the party have no assurance that they would get recognition in the form of a party ticket.

Also, the party has failed to appoint the DCC president for time Rangareddy. Two aspirants for this post -- Malreddy Ramreddy and Deepa Bhaskar Reddy -- have been waiting patiently for the party to decide. Also, there are several leaders who are aspiring for the party ticket for Medchal, Quthbullapur, Kukatpally, Serilingampally, LB Nagar, Maheshwaram and Rajendranagar Assembly seats.

Since the Congress State leadership or the party high command has allegedly not given much attention to this issue, it has been festering, and the result is that groups is rife in the district unit of the party.

Even TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy, who represents Malkajgiri Lok Sabha seat, has been silent over the appointment of Assembly in-charges.

Dearth of leaders

The saffron party has its own set of problems in the erstwhile Rangareddy district. This is despite the BJP gaining much ground during the GHMC election. The party doesn’t have strong candidates in the erstwhile Rangareddy district as it prepares for the coming Assembly elections.

The BJP has leaders in Vikarabad, Serilingampally, Quthbullapur and Uppal, but no potential winner in LB Nagar, Ibrahimpatnam, Parigi, Tandur, Rajendranagar, Kukatpally, Medchal, Chevella and Maheshwaram.

BJP sources said that the party leadership is confident that several leaders from the BRS or the Congress will join its fold and fill the void. The sources also said that most of the key BJP leaders are keen to contest from the urban constituencies in the erstwhile Rangareddy district.

