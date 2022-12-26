Home States Telangana

Telangana: Time for BCs to unite, clinch power, says R Krishnaiah

Krishnaiah lamented that political parties are using BCs merely as vote banks and that there was no BC representation in Parliament from 16 states.

Published: 26th December 2022 05:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2022 05:25 AM   |  A+A-

 R Krishnaiah

 R Krishnaiah

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stating that Backward Classes haven’t got proportional representation in any sector, BC leader and Rajya Sabha member R Krishnaiah on Sunday said that the time has come to launch another movement to enable the community to clinch political power.

Expressing dismay at the fact that the representation of BCs in legislative bodies has not crossed 14% in the past 75 years, he said that it was imperative that the community pools its resources for its own good.
Speaking at a meeting in Hyderabad, Krishnaiah said that all BC organisations should lend their weight to the movement to achieve political power and not waste time and energy over other trivial matters. He said that BCs are forerunners in producing the national treasure, but there is no share in it.

“We are electing governments, but there is no share in political power. The upper castes have suppressed BCs. In this very country, constitutional rights have been curtailed for BCs, who account for 56% of the population,” he said.

Krishnaiah lamented that political parties are using BCs merely as vote banks and that there was no BC representation in Parliament from 16 states. Demanding 50% reservations for BCs, he said that only 21 of the 119 MLAs in the State were BCs. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
R Krishnaiah
India Matters
Deepika Padukone at Siddhivinayak temple ahead of Padmaavat's much-delayed release. (File Photo | PTI)
Gods and the gods of Bollywood
Nepal's top court ordered on December 21 the release of Charles Sobhraj, the French serial killer portrayed in the Netflix series 'The Serpent' . (Photo | PTI)
Newsmaker: Serpent who used skills to kill and evade grip of law
Nuggets on governance from Parliament
Millets on wheels: Railways dishes out healthy delicacies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp