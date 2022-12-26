Telangana: Time for BCs to unite, clinch power, says R Krishnaiah

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stating that Backward Classes haven’t got proportional representation in any sector, BC leader and Rajya Sabha member R Krishnaiah on Sunday said that the time has come to launch another movement to enable the community to clinch political power.

Expressing dismay at the fact that the representation of BCs in legislative bodies has not crossed 14% in the past 75 years, he said that it was imperative that the community pools its resources for its own good.

Speaking at a meeting in Hyderabad, Krishnaiah said that all BC organisations should lend their weight to the movement to achieve political power and not waste time and energy over other trivial matters. He said that BCs are forerunners in producing the national treasure, but there is no share in it.

“We are electing governments, but there is no share in political power. The upper castes have suppressed BCs. In this very country, constitutional rights have been curtailed for BCs, who account for 56% of the population,” he said.

Krishnaiah lamented that political parties are using BCs merely as vote banks and that there was no BC representation in Parliament from 16 states. Demanding 50% reservations for BCs, he said that only 21 of the 119 MLAs in the State were BCs.

