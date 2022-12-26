Top officers prepare to take early retirement from service, contest coming polls in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With elections on the horizon, top-level officers are preparing the ground to test their luck in the hustings. If sources are to be believed, two IPS officers working in Telangana and Kerala are keen to contest from their native Assembly segments and have made plans for their entry into politics.

One of the IPS officers from Kerala has more or less decided to take VRS with the aim of contesting from Mahabubabad while the other, working as a Commissioner of Police, is eyeing the Wardhannapet Assembly or Warangal Lok Sabha seat.

Sources said that another officer, an Additional SP, is preparing to throw his hat in the ring for the Devarakonda Assembly seat, while an inspector is keen on Huzurabad or Peddapalli Assembly seat. They said that not only this, two DSP rank officers have already done the considerable groundwork and are keen on contesting for the Assembly from Mahbubnagar and Nalgonda districts.

This is in addition to a top Health department official who has made all arrangements to contest from the Kothagudem Assembly segment. He has been touring the constituency and has been participating in various service activities that have been carried out by a Trust. According to sources, this officer has been given the green signal to take voluntary retirement and join a political party.

Apart from this, some officers who have already retired, or taken VRS, expect to be fielded by the parties they have joined. One such former officer is T Krishna Prasad, who retired as the DGP and joined the BJP. He is likely to be given a Lok Sabha or Assembly ticket. Akunuri Murali, who has opted for VRS has been visiting various districts in Telangana and raising people’s issues. If sources are to be believed, he may contest for the Lok Sabha.

RS Praveen Kumar, who has joined the BSP, has been touring the State. He is likely to contest for the Peddapalli or Nagarkurnool Lok Sabha seats or for the Achampet Assembly constituency. Hyderabad former collector L Sharman is interested in contesting for the Khanapur Assembly constituency, those close to him said.

Retired Additional SP KV Ramnarsimha Reddy is interested in Bhupalpally Assembly constituency; he has been carrying out social service activities through his charitable trust. Likewise, a DSP from Mahbubnagar is set to take VRS to contest for the Devarakadra Assembly seat. A DTO rank officer is eyeing the Adilabad Lok Sabha seat and may take VRS ahead of the election.

HYDERABAD: With elections on the horizon, top-level officers are preparing the ground to test their luck in the hustings. If sources are to be believed, two IPS officers working in Telangana and Kerala are keen to contest from their native Assembly segments and have made plans for their entry into politics. One of the IPS officers from Kerala has more or less decided to take VRS with the aim of contesting from Mahabubabad while the other, working as a Commissioner of Police, is eyeing the Wardhannapet Assembly or Warangal Lok Sabha seat. Sources said that another officer, an Additional SP, is preparing to throw his hat in the ring for the Devarakonda Assembly seat, while an inspector is keen on Huzurabad or Peddapalli Assembly seat. They said that not only this, two DSP rank officers have already done the considerable groundwork and are keen on contesting for the Assembly from Mahbubnagar and Nalgonda districts. This is in addition to a top Health department official who has made all arrangements to contest from the Kothagudem Assembly segment. He has been touring the constituency and has been participating in various service activities that have been carried out by a Trust. According to sources, this officer has been given the green signal to take voluntary retirement and join a political party. Apart from this, some officers who have already retired, or taken VRS, expect to be fielded by the parties they have joined. One such former officer is T Krishna Prasad, who retired as the DGP and joined the BJP. He is likely to be given a Lok Sabha or Assembly ticket. Akunuri Murali, who has opted for VRS has been visiting various districts in Telangana and raising people’s issues. If sources are to be believed, he may contest for the Lok Sabha. RS Praveen Kumar, who has joined the BSP, has been touring the State. He is likely to contest for the Peddapalli or Nagarkurnool Lok Sabha seats or for the Achampet Assembly constituency. Hyderabad former collector L Sharman is interested in contesting for the Khanapur Assembly constituency, those close to him said. Retired Additional SP KV Ramnarsimha Reddy is interested in Bhupalpally Assembly constituency; he has been carrying out social service activities through his charitable trust. Likewise, a DSP from Mahbubnagar is set to take VRS to contest for the Devarakadra Assembly seat. A DTO rank officer is eyeing the Adilabad Lok Sabha seat and may take VRS ahead of the election.