32 KGBV students fall ill after eating at school in Telangana

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: As many as 32 students of Kasturba Girls School in Neeradigonda mandal in the district are under treatment at a hospital after they fell ill late on Sunday night. About 25 students were rushed to the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) immediately after they began showing symptoms of food poisoning while seven more were admitted to the hospital on Monday morning.

That the students should fall ill immediately after the family members of the students staged a protest at the school on Sunday evening that the food that was being served to the children was of sub-standard and apprehended harm to their health, came as a jarring development to both the administration and the parents.

After the Sunday evening protest, the students went back to their rooms and in the night they had their dinner but soon after, 25 students fell ill. They began complaining of stomach pain and they were immediately shifted to the RIMS.

Circle Inspector M Nailu and Sub-Inspector Saianna with their team visited the school and enquired about how the food poisoning took place. District Educational Officer T Pranitha, and sectoral officer Udayasri visited the school, inspected the kitchen and collected and spoke to the students about the quality of food served to them.

School official suspended

After the inquiry, the officials suspended the school surveillance officer Jayasri and terminated the services of the cooks.

Students Union Joint Action Committee convener B Rahul and others visited the RIMS and enquired with the students how they were doing. He later demanded that the government take action against the officials who were negligent in providing quality food.

Rotten vegetables & fruits

He said that rotten vegetables were being used in the preparation of curries and decaying fruits are given to the students and if anyone raised their voice against the same, the school administration was threatening that they would issue TC to them.

He said that though food poisoning cases are being reported now and then, the district-level officials were not paying any attention. The rice and pulses supplied to the school were full of worms and insects, he alleged.

