Bihar man held for selling ganja chocolates in Telangana

Published: 27th December 2022 08:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2022 08:22 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 41-year-old man was apprehended by the Hyderabad Commissioner’s West Zone Task Force team near Asifnagar on Monday for selling chocolates containing ganja. The police have seized around 5,480 chocolates in 164 packets weighing 31 kg packed in three different brands.

The accused has been identified as Mohd Jafar Ur Haq, a native of  Sitamarhi district of Bihar. The police alleged that the accused had brought the contraband from Bihar, and selling each at Rs 20 to Rs  25.

According to the police, the accused Jafar migrated to Hyderabad in 2015 and resides at Zeba Bagh, Asifnagar along with his wife and four children.

