Books by students cynosure of all eyes at fair in Telangana

Niharika Saila By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Belying the general perception that the book-reading habit among the people is on the wane, the number of bibliophiles turning up at the 35th Hyderabad Book Fair -2022 is quite high this year.

Among the 340 stalls at the fair, the one set up by the Telangana Social Welfare Residential Education Institutions Society (TSWREIS) is attracting a lot of attention from book lovers. These books are authored and edited by the former and present students of the Nizamabad Residential School.

As a part of the School of Emerging Writers Initiative, undertaken by RS Praveen Kumar, former secretary of TSWREIS, and being continued by Ronald Rose, the secretary for social welfare schools, young talented students were identified by the staff to write books and their works are now getting wider exposure.

Around 17 books of different genres, including Haikus, Crime, Horror, Fairy Tales, have been written by 15 authors in Telugu, English and Hindi languages. From December 22 more than 200 books were sold and The Flying Rainbow by Sravan, Unseen Robbery by Sada Panga, Nalagava Gadilo Natyamayuri by Gangotri Ramagiri and Prasa Pichukulu by Renuka Eedolla, have been among the highest sold works till date and a few others will be launched on Tuesday.

Speaking to TNIE, Sravan, studying Intermediate at Gowlidoddi said, “I wrote The Flying Rainbow in my 9th class, which is a collection of 100 poems. Without confining myself to a single theme I’ve written poems on several themes like parents, love, nature. Every sentence has a rhythm and follows a rhyme sequence. I am passionate about writing and I am greatly inspired by English authors like Charles Dickens. I am grateful to Praveen Kumar and Ronald Rose for initiating such an ambitious project and to our coordinator K Sandhya Deepthi.”

Books on varied themes on sale

Renuka Eedolla, studying Masters in Zoology, said, “Parsa Pichukalu is written in Haiku poetry. It consists of 100 poems and 50 illustrations. It is highly inspired by my personal life. I like this form of writing as it conveys deeper meaning in three lines.

My inspiration has been Siva Ramakrishna who has written the first Telugu Haiku, Desa Desaalu. I was so inspired by his work that I have written 104 poems within a span of two and a half hours. My other work “Iruku Sanduku” will be released tomorrow and my next work “Cheekati Sega” is at script level now.”

Publishing houses, institutions, religious foundations from different parts of the country like Ahmedabad, Delhi, Coimbatore, New Delhi, Mumbai, Bhopal and Telugu States have set up stalls and are selling books at discounted prices.

Chairman of the organising body Telangana Sahitya Akademi, Juluru Gauri Shankar, said, “This fair is a festival of books as people are thronging every day. Post Covid the number of writers has increased and the number of students and school kids visiting the fair has also increased.”

Bandaru Dattatrey, Governor of Haryana, visited the book fair on Monday and launched the book, “Bharat Ratna Atal Behari Vajpayee” written by Shaik Haseena.

