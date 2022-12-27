Hubby, son of BJP corporator held for attack on retired SI in Telangana

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: The husband and son of Nizamabad 48 division corporator, Chandupatla Vanitha, who belongs to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) along with another juvenile was arrested in connection to the alleged attack on former Excise Department sub-inspector (SI) Laxman Singh on Monday.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) A Venkateshwarallu said Srinivas, the BJP corporator’s husband, was consuming liquor at a public place in Bhavani Nagar, which is under Four-Town police station limits, on Sunday when the victim, Laxman Singh, raised objections to the public drinking. While a war of words ensued soon afterwards, Srinivas called his son and his friend to attack the retired SI, who sustained injuries in the attack, he added.

The ACP said that Laxman went to the hospital for treatment after which he lodged a complaint with the police. After a preliminary probe, the police arrested Srinivas and two others.

