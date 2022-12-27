Home States Telangana

Miscreants hack BRS ZPTC member to death in Siddipet dist in Telangana

Published: 27th December 2022 08:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2022 08:02 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, representational image, generic image, illustration

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET : Cherial Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituency (ZPTC) member S Mallesham was reportedly murdered on Monday morning at Burjagunta village. He was returning from a morning walk when unidentified persons allegedly came from behind and attacked him with knives and axes.

Mallesham suffered severe head injuries and collapsed in a pool of blood. Locals immediately informed his family members and rushed him to the Siddipet Government Hospital from where he was  shifted to Hyderabad for better treatment as his condition was serious. His body was later shifted to the Gajwel
Government Hospital for postmortem.

However, Mallesham died while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Hyderabad.  His body was shifted to Gajwel Government Hospital for postmortem.

Finance Minister T Harish Rao expressed his shock over the incident and directed Siddipet Commissioner of Police  (CP) Swetha Reddy to ensure immediate arrest of those behind the murder of the ZPTC member who belonged to the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).

Cherial MLA Muthireddy Yadagiri Reddy expressed grief over Mallesham’s murder as well and visited the murder spot as well. He urged the police to arrest the accused as soon as possible.

Villagers said Mallesham was a good person who was friendly with everyone. It is almost unthinkable that anyone in Cherial would have a feud with him, they added.The police are investigating the murder from all angles. Clues teams and dog squad were pressed into service.

Two persons belonging to Gurjakunta village have been detained and are being interrogated by the police.
CP Swetha went to Cherial police station in the evening and inquired about the details of the incident and later inspected the crime scene. She said that efforts would be made to arrest the culprits within 24 hours.

