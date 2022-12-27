No place for BJP in Telangana, says KT Rama Rao

By Express News Service

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA/HYDERABAD : Emboldened by the BRS-backed candidates’ clean sweep of directors’ posts in the Cooperative Electric Supply Society (CESS) election, party working president KT Rama Rao said that the people have yet again rejected BJP.

Accusing the BJP of trying to win the CESS polls by illegal means just as they in Assembly and other elections, he said that the people have outrightly rejected the “cunning” methods of BJP. For the record, the BRS-backed candidates have won 13 of the 15 director posts, except Vemulawada rural and Chandurthi posts which were bagged by BJP-backed candidates -- Jakkula Tirupati and Alladi Ramesh respectively.

In a statement issued here on Monday, Rama Rao said that the CESS election result is a befitting lesson to the BJP which is trying to privatise the electricity department under the guise of “electricity reforms”.

“This verdict is an endorsement of the BRS and its governance by the sections of farmers, weavers, Dalits, Girijans, and handcraft workers. With this election result, our responsibility has increased further”.

“Even common people have complete knowledge of BJP’s conspiracies with regard to electricity reforms, which is why they have rejected their candidates. The people believe that if BJP wins, it will install meters to agricultural pump sets, stop free electricity supply for agriculture, and also electricity subsidies,” he said.

Though BJP has tried to lure people by distributing money and other means, they stood firmly behind BRS, he added.

“CESS elections exhibit a strong opposition and aversion towards BJP in the hinterlands of Telangana. BJP has no place in Telangana and it has been proved in many elections,” he said.

Rama Rao said that this verdict also shows the love and trust people have in Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and his governance.

Earlier in the day, tension prevailed during counting of votes at the Government Junior College in Vemulawada. Independents and BJP leaders alleged that during counting authorities colluded with ruling party leaders. Police detained them and shifted them to different police stations to prevent any untoward incidents.

Meanwhile, the BRS-backed candidates submitted a petition, seeking re-counting of votes for Vemulawada rural and Chandurthi posts. The recounting process was still in progress when the last reports came in.

Mid Manair Dam oustees’ JAC leaders who contested for Vemulawada rural and Boinpalli posts suffered defeats. Chairman and vice-chairman elections will be held on Tuesday.

BRS abused power: Bandi Meanwhile, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay said that the BRS has made a mockery of the CESS elections. He said that the ruling party resorted to abuse of power in the CESS polls. He said that the result has been changed in five places where BJP-supported candidates emerged winners.

He alleged that the BRS party members voted for themselves and announced results in their favour. “To declare an election in your favour, when the reality is otherwise, why should there be an election in the first place? Why waste public money,” he asked.

Tension prevails in Vemulawada

Earlier in the day, tension prevailed during counting of votes at the Government Junior College in Vemulawada. Independents and BJP leaders alleged that during counting authorities colluded with ruling party leaders. Police detained them and shifted them to different police stations to prevent any untoward incidents.The BRS-backed candidates submitted a petition, seeking re-counting of votes for Vemulawada rural posts.

