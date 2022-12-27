Home States Telangana

Schoolkids savour the trip to UoH’s Millet Utopia in Telangana

These programmes gave an enriching experience to the students and also made them realise the importance of millets in addressing food and nutritional security, the UoH officials said.

Published: 27th December 2022 10:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2022 10:41 AM   |  A+A-

University of Hyderabad

University of Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: ‘Millet-Utopia’, an innovative programme organised by the University of Hyderabad (UoH) for schoolchildren evoked a good response. The students who are equipped with knowledge will now act as ambassadors of millets in the days to come.

As many as 830 students from 34 schools participated in the Millet-Utopia, after the conclusion of which the UoH distributed prizes to students on Sunday. As part of International Year of Millets 2023 celebrations, the UoH has been organising various programmes since October 2022. The  Sunday’s mega event was organised by the UoH along with Indian National Young Academy of Sciences (INYAS), Delhi.
Responding to the overwhelming response, UoH vice-chancellor BJ Rao said: “These students will now serve as the ambassadors for millets”.  He also urged the students to have millet-based meals at home.

National Institute of Plant Genome Research, Delhi senior scientist Manoj Prasad, principal scientist at the International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT) Mani Vetriventham, Murdoch University, Australia professor Rajeeva Varshney and others spoke on the occasion. They highlighted the country’s contribution to millet genome sequencing, how genomics delivers improved crop varieties.

With the overwhelming response from schools, the UoH proposed to conduct this event annually in December. In the earlier programmes, the students from different schools participated in the debates and competitions on topics like ‘Millets to mitigate hidden hunger’ and ‘Can millets be food for the future?’ in the last three months.

These programmes gave an enriching experience to the students and also made them realise the importance of millets in addressing food and nutritional security, the UoH officials said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
University of Hyderabad Millet-Utopia
India Matters
(Express Illustrations | Soumyadip Sinha)
If you thought budgets are high drama, read about the two months after it
Image for representation purpose only.
Lung cancer jumped by 5 per cent in last two years, says govt
Deepika Padukone at Siddhivinayak temple ahead of Padmaavat's much-delayed release. (File Photo | PTI)
Gods and the gods of Bollywood
Nuggets on governance from Parliament

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp