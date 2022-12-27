Home States Telangana

Telangana Education Minister urges leaders to adopt govt schools

The minister also urged people not to bring bouquets or shawls while coming to meet her during the New Year celebration.

Published: 27th December 2022 11:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2022 11:17 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy on Monday urged the BRS leaders and government officials to adopt government schools and work for the development of children by undertaking social welfare programmes in the new year.

The minister also urged people not to bring bouquets or shawls while coming to meet her during the New Year celebration. “Instead, bring stationery items like notebooks, bags, water bottles, pens, pencils, mats and other items which can be utilised by the children and Anganwadi centres in the State,” she said.

“I request people, people’s representatives, leaders and officials to take this as a New Year resolution and implement it without fail. This can be continued by them on their birthdays and other special events as well,” she said.  

“Undertaking such social welfare programmes will be very beneficial for the poor and middle class students,” she added.

