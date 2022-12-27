Home States Telangana

Telangana HC judgment a slap in KCR’s face, says Union Minister

“KCR committed a heinous crime by dragging national leaders who have proven track records of integrity into the matter,” he added.

Published: 27th December 2022 11:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2022 11:00 AM   |  A+A-

G Kishan Reddy

Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G Kishan Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Union Minister for Culture & Tourism G Kishan Reddy welcomed the high court judgment in handing over the BRS MLAs’ poaching case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

He said the judgment quashing the constitution of an SIT in the “fabricated MLAs poaching case” was a slap in the face of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s government.

Issuing a statement on Monday, he said: "Truth prevails. Satyamev Jayate. The high court is categorical in nailing the lies of KCR. The judgment vindicates the stance of BJP that the whole episode is the creation of KCR who is feeling frustrated with the fact that people are furious with his dynastic rule."

“KCR committed a heinous crime by dragging national leaders who have proven track records of integrity into the matter,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
G Kishan Reddy poaching case
India Matters
(Express Illustrations | Soumyadip Sinha)
If you thought budgets are high drama, read about the two months after it
Image for representation purpose only.
Lung cancer jumped by 5 per cent in last two years, says govt
Deepika Padukone at Siddhivinayak temple ahead of Padmaavat's much-delayed release. (File Photo | PTI)
Gods and the gods of Bollywood
Nuggets on governance from Parliament

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp