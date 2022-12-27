Telangana HC judgment a slap in KCR’s face, says Union Minister

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Union Minister for Culture & Tourism G Kishan Reddy welcomed the high court judgment in handing over the BRS MLAs’ poaching case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

He said the judgment quashing the constitution of an SIT in the “fabricated MLAs poaching case” was a slap in the face of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s government.

Issuing a statement on Monday, he said: "Truth prevails. Satyamev Jayate. The high court is categorical in nailing the lies of KCR. The judgment vindicates the stance of BJP that the whole episode is the creation of KCR who is feeling frustrated with the fact that people are furious with his dynastic rule."

“KCR committed a heinous crime by dragging national leaders who have proven track records of integrity into the matter,” he added.

