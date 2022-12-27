Home States Telangana

Telangana: Increase allocation for minorities’ loans, T Jayaprakash tells KCR

He is trying to enter Andhra Pradesh while N Chandrababu Naidu is looking to revive TDP and his own political career in Telangana.

Published: 27th December 2022 10:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2022 10:37 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC working president and Sangareddy MLA T Jayaprakash ‘Jagga’ Reddy on Monday demanded that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao should increase allocation for Economic Support Scheme for Minorities (loan scheme) to Rs 1,500 crore and also extend the last date for submission loan applications.

Addressing a press conference on the Assembly premises, he said that the recent allocation of Rs 120 crore for minority loans scheme would not be sufficient.

“There are lakhs of unemployed people in minority communities. The decision to allocate Rs 120 crore for the scheme will benefit only 1,200 people. We demand that the government increase the budget allocation to Rs 1,500 crore so that the benefits will reach more people,” he said.

He wrote a letter to the Chief Minister to this effect. Criticising Chandrasekhar Rao for changing his party’s name to BRS, the Congress leader said: “KCR killed the Telangana sentiment by dropping the word Telangana from his party’s name. He is trying to enter Andhra Pradesh while N Chandrababu Naidu is looking to revive TDP and his own political career in Telangana. KCR cannot attract voters in AP, but Chandrababu Naidu can do it in Telangana,” he added.

“Somewhere in his heart, KCR is emotional about a united State. He wants to once again unite Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. KCR has weakened his own party by dropping the word Telangana from its name,” he said.

“If BRS contests in other States, then TDP may also contest here. BRS will not succeed in any circumstances,” he added.

