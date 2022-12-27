Telangana: KCR receives President Murmu along with Guv, but skips at home

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: President Droupadi Murmu arrived here on Monday evening for a five-day southern sojourn. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and GHMC Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi received the President at the Hakimpet airport.

The President was accorded a guard of honour on her first visit to the State. She will stay at Rashtrapati Nilayam, Secunderabad and attend several local programmes in the city and also visit Bhadrachalam and Ramappa temples during her stay here.

After receiving the President and presenting a bouquet and shawl, the Chief Minister introduced State Legislative Council Chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy, Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, MPs, ministers, MLCs and MLAs and other important leaders to her.

Ministers KT Rama Rao, T Harish Rao, Mahmood Ali, Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Vemula Prasanth Reddy, P Sabitha Indra Reddy, G Jagadish Reddy and MPs K Keshava Rao, Nama Nageswara Rao, BJP State president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar and others met the President. The President arrived in the city from Srisailam along with Tamilisai Soundararajan and Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, DGP M Mahender Reddy and other senior officials too accorded a warm reception to the President.

At Home

Later in the evening, the Governor hosted At Home for the President at Raj Bhavan. All the ministers and other important persons attended the event. But, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao skipped it.Meanwhile, Bhadradri-Kothagudem SP G Vineeth said that they made elaborate arrangements for the visit of the President to the temple town on December 28. Around 2,000 police personnel would be deployed for the security of the VVIP, the sp said.

CM SHARES DAIS WITH GUV

CM Chandrasekhar Rao, who has had cold relations with the Governor for almost two years, had an interaction with her at the Hakimpet airport. They shared the dais along with the President. However, when Rao introduced his ministers to Murmu, some of them did not even wish the Governor. The CM was also seen introducing BJP’s Bandi Sanjay to the President.

